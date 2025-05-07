Show property on map Show properties list
Houses with garage for sale in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain

villas
134
chalets
6
bungalows
167
townhouses
59
13 properties total found
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
2-bedroom ground-floor bungalow in Pilar de la Horadada . 2-bedroom ground floor bungalow in…
$276,474
3 bedroom townthouse in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 90 m2.Solarium: 38 m2, terrace: 33 m2.New Build.There is сovere…
$248,787
Villa 2 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Semi-detached villas in Pilar de la Horadada, Costa Blanca An exclusive development of moder…
$250,259
3 bedroom townthouse in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 90 m2.Solarium: 38 m2, terrace: 33 m2.New Build.There is сovere…
$249,493
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 146 m²
Independent villa in Pilar de la Horadada, Costa Blanca This exclusive 467 m2 home is the pe…
$567,036
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 126 m²
Villas in Lo Romero Golf, Pilar de la Horadada, Costa Blanca These private homes on 265m2 pl…
$435,091
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 204 m²
Semi-detached villas in Torre de la Horadada, Costa Blanca Three-storey homes on the second …
$1,25M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Villas for sale in Torre de la Horadada, Costa Blanca Located very close to the Antonio Gálv…
$648,820
Villa 7 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 540 m²
Villa on the beachfront, Torre de la Horadada, Alicante Built on a plot of 874.80 m2, 540 m2…
$3,76M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 116 m²
Semi-detached villas in Lo Romero Golf, Pilar de la Horadada, Costa Blanca Semi-detached hou…
$369,664
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Villas in Pilar de la Horadada, Costa Blanca These homes have 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Ca…
$381,113
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Duplex in Pilar de la Horadada, Costa Blanca, Alicante Our residence is made up of four excl…
$310,670
Villa 4 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 480 m²
4 bedrooms, 5 bathroomsArea: 480 m2.Plot size: 2451 m2.New Build.There is private pool, сov…
$3,63M
