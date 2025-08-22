Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Pilar de la Horadada
  4. Residential
  5. Duplex
  6. Terrace

Terraced Duplexes in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain

Duplex Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Corner apartment in Torre de la Horadada located 700m from the sea. 3 bedrooms,  2 bathr…
$424,815
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go