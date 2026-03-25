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Duplexes with garden for sale in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain

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2 properties total found
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Ground floor duplex house with large garden, terrace and community pool in a quite area near…
$248,207
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Fantastic top-floor beach duplex with a private rooftop terrace, swimming pools for adults a…
$399,803
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
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