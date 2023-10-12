Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Сommercial property for Sale in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain

1 property total found
Commercial real estate with terrace, with mountain view, nearby golf course in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Commercial real estate with terrace, with mountain view, nearby golf course
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 28
Bathrooms count 28
Area 885 m²
A rare and unique investment opportunity to acquire a hotel in the province of Alicante , pa…
€950,000
