Bungalows with garden for sale in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain

10 properties total found
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL OF BUNGALOW APARTMENTS IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA New Build Residential …
$200,145
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
Top Floor Bungalow – in Pilar de la Horadada. In a location where you have all the services…
$199,176
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL OF BUNGALOW APARTMENTS IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA New Build Residential …
$228,138
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
NEW CONSTRUCTION RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN TORRE DE LA HORADADA Newly built residential complex…
$339,138
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL OF BUNGALOW APARTMENTS IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA New Build exclusive re…
$264,743
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Located on the Costa Blanca, in Pilar de la Horadada, very close to the beach. It has a swim…
$269,050
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
The residence is located in an unbeatable enclave in the center of Pilar de la Horadada (Ali…
$258,283
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
The residence is located in an unbeatable enclave in the center of Pilar de la Horadada (Ali…
$269,050
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
New luxury complex of 8 bungalows with community pool, parking, terrace on the ground floors…
$192,717
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA New Build modern-style residential co…
$258,283
