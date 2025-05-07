Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Apartments for sale in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain

2 bedroom apartment in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN TORRE DE LA HORADADA New Build residential complex of apa…
$257,314
3 bedroom apartment in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
A development of 4 independent villas, with 215m2 approx. of plot, 130m2 approx. built divid…
$649,544
2 bedroom apartment in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 68 m²
Bungalows in Pilar de la Horadada, Costa Blanca The residential has 40 homes with a choice o…
$256,256
3 bedroom apartment in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
2 Villas with private pool in Pilar de la Horadada, Costa Blanca An exclusive residential wh…
$398,997
3 bedroom apartment in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
Corner apartment in Torre de la Horadada located 400m from the sea. 3 bedrooms,  2 bathr…
$388,661
3 bedroom apartment in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Bungalows in Pilar de la Horadada, Costa Blanca This promotion is located in an unbeatable e…
$316,122
2 bedroom apartment in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Bungalows in Pilar de la Horadada, Costa Blanca An exclusive residential area with 24 bungal…
$217,436
2 bedroom apartment in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Apartments in Pilar de la Horadada, Costa Blanca An exclusive residential that has 16 modern…
$257,238
3 bedroom apartment in Urbanizacion Mil Palmeras, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Urbanizacion Mil Palmeras, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL OF APARTMENTS IN MIL PALMERAS New Build residential complex of 5 bloc…
$296,073
2 bedroom apartment in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
Bungalows in Pilar de la Horadada, Costa Blanca An exclusive and unique residential complex …
$239,791
3 bedroom apartment in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 163 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA New Build modern-style residential co…
$376,713
3 bedroom apartment in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN TORRE DE LA HORADADA New Build residential complex of apa…
$296,073
2 bedroom apartment in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA ON THE GOLF COURSE New Build residenti…
$281,390
3 bedroom apartment in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
Bungalows in Pilar de la Horadada, Costa Blanca  A luxury complex made up of 8 homes with a …
$261,600
2 bedroom apartment in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
$216,985
3 bedroom apartment in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
Duplex in Torre de la Horadada, Costa Blanca The residential complex is located in the privi…
$326,045
2 bedroom apartment in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
$247,600
2 bedroom apartment in Urbanizacion Mil Palmeras, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Urbanizacion Mil Palmeras, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
New Residential, located in Mil Palmeras on the second line of the sea. The residential c…
$314,150
2 bedroom apartment in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
Penthouses in Pilar de la Horadada, Costa Blanca The new residential will have 3 blocks, two…
$370,645
2 bedroom apartment in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Bungalows in Pilar de la Horadada, Costa Blanca The new residential will have 3 blocks, two …
$283,409
2 bedroom apartment in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
Bungalows in Pilar de la Horadada, Costa Blanca  A luxury complex made up of 8 homes with a …
$212,529
2 bedroom apartment in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
$232,738
2 bedroom apartment in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Bungalows in Pilar de la Horadada, Costa Blanca The residential has 40 homes with a choice o…
$223,543
3 bedroom apartment in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Apartments in Pilar de la Horadada, Costa Blanca An exclusive residential that has 16 modern…
$337,931
2 bedroom apartment in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
$257,508
3 bedroom apartment in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 92 m²
Bungalows in Pilar de la Horadada, Costa Blanca An exclusive and unique residential complex …
$276,430
2 bedroom apartment in Urbanizacion Mil Palmeras, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Urbanizacion Mil Palmeras, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL OF APARTMENTS IN MIL PALMERAS New Build residential complex of 5 bloc…
$289,613
2 bedroom apartment in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
The homes have 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, as well as a garage space and storage room in the…
$272,986
3 bedroom apartment in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Corner apartment in Torre de la Horadada located 700m from the sea. 3 bedrooms,  2 bathr…
$388,661
3 bedroom apartment in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Duplex in Pilar de la Horadada, Costa Blanca Homes with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, with sol…
$277,956
