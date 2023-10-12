Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain

2 room apartment with terrace, with garage, with by the sea in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with garage, with by the sea
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
Bungalows in Torre de la Horadada, Costa Blanca The residential complex is located in the pr…
€235,000
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with with repair in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with with repair
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
3-Bedroom Modern Apartment at Stones Throw from the Beach in Torre de la Horadada The modern…
€245,000
2 room apartment with by the sea in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
Floor 2/2
Introducing the penthouse with its own solarium in a modern style in Pilar de la Horadada fr…
€339,900
2 room apartment with by the sea in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
Floor 1/2
We offer you magnificent apartments in a gated complex with breathtaking panoramic views of …
€259,900
2 room apartment with terrace, with garage, with by the sea in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with garage, with by the sea
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Duplex townhouses in Torre de la Horadada, Costa Blanca Duplex homes in Torre de la Horadada…
€388,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with garage, with by the sea in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with garage, with by the sea
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Bungalows in Pilar de la Horadada, Costa Blanca The residential has 40 homes with a choice o…
€205,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with garage, with by the sea in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with garage, with by the sea
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 68 m²
Bungalows in Pilar de la Horadada, Costa Blanca The residential has 40 homes with a choice o…
€205,900
3 room apartment with by the sea in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 room apartment with by the sea
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Floor 3/3
New penthouse 200 meters from the sea in the city of Torre de la Oradada.Apartments on the t…
€399,900
3 room apartment with by the sea in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 room apartment with by the sea
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 2/3
New apartments 200 meters from the sea in the city of Torre de la Oradada.Apartments on the …
€239,900
2 room apartment with by the sea in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 1/5
We offer a modern apartment in the city of Mil Palmeras.The apartment consists of two bedroo…
€245,000
2 room apartment with by the sea in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 112 m²
Floor 3/3
€200,000
2 room apartment with by the sea in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Floor 1/3
€180,000
2 room apartment with by the sea in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Floor 1/3
€185,000
2 room apartment with by the sea in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Floor 2/3
€201,000
1 room apartment with by the sea in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
1 room apartment with by the sea
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 2/3
€160,000
1 room apartment with by the sea in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
1 room apartment with by the sea
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 103 m²
Floor 3/3
€180,000
2 room apartment with by the sea in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Floor 2/3
€180,000
2 room apartment with by the sea in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Floor 2
€195,000
3 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with public pool in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with public pool
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
New residential in Torre de la Horadada, Costa Blanca, Alicante We are delighted to finally …
€399,900
3 room apartment with by the sea in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 room apartment with by the sea
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Floor 1/2
Introducing the spacious bright apartments on the lower floor in Torre de la Oradada. The ap…
€319,000
2 room apartment with by the sea in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/3
€239,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
€239,000
3 room apartment with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 room apartment with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
€275,000
3 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with bathroom in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with bathroom
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
€319,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
€219,000
3 room apartment with terrace, with garage, with by the sea in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 room apartment with terrace, with garage, with by the sea
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Apartments in Torre de la Horadada, Costa Blanca The residential complex is located in the p…
€285,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with garage, with by the sea in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with garage, with by the sea
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Apartments in Torre de la Horadada, Costa Blanca The residential complex is located in the p…
€229,000
3 room apartment with terrace, with garage, with by the sea in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 room apartment with terrace, with garage, with by the sea
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
Duplex in Torre de la Horadada, Costa Blanca The residential complex is located in the privi…
€299,000
2 room apartment with terrace, gym, with by the sea in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, gym, with by the sea
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Bungalows in Pilar de la Horadada, Costa Blanca The new residential will have 3 blocks, two …
€279,900
2 room apartment with terrace, gym, with by the sea in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, gym, with by the sea
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Bungalows in Pilar de la Horadada, Costa Blanca The new residential will have 3 blocks, two …
€259,900
