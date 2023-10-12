UAE
Realting.com
Spain
Residential
Pilar de la Horadada
Apartments
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
penthouses
18
2 BHK
119
3 BHK
111
4 BHK
4
Apartment
Clear all
45 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
2 room apartment with terrace, with garage, with by the sea
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2
2
71 m²
Bungalows in Torre de la Horadada, Costa Blanca The residential complex is located in the pr…
€235,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with with repair
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
4
2
90 m²
3-Bedroom Modern Apartment at Stones Throw from the Beach in Torre de la Horadada The modern…
€245,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with by the sea
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3
2
138 m²
2/2
Introducing the penthouse with its own solarium in a modern style in Pilar de la Horadada fr…
€339,900
Recommend
2 room apartment with by the sea
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3
2
111 m²
1/2
We offer you magnificent apartments in a gated complex with breathtaking panoramic views of …
€259,900
Recommend
2 room apartment with terrace, with garage, with by the sea
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2
2
93 m²
Duplex townhouses in Torre de la Horadada, Costa Blanca Duplex homes in Torre de la Horadada…
€388,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with terrace, with garage, with by the sea
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2
2
78 m²
Bungalows in Pilar de la Horadada, Costa Blanca The residential has 40 homes with a choice o…
€205,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with terrace, with garage, with by the sea
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2
2
68 m²
Bungalows in Pilar de la Horadada, Costa Blanca The residential has 40 homes with a choice o…
€205,900
Recommend
3 room apartment with by the sea
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
4
2
99 m²
3/3
New penthouse 200 meters from the sea in the city of Torre de la Oradada.Apartments on the t…
€399,900
Recommend
3 room apartment with by the sea
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
4
2
100 m²
2/3
New apartments 200 meters from the sea in the city of Torre de la Oradada.Apartments on the …
€239,900
Recommend
2 room apartment with by the sea
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3
1
85 m²
1/5
We offer a modern apartment in the city of Mil Palmeras.The apartment consists of two bedroo…
€245,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with by the sea
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3
1
112 m²
3/3
€200,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with by the sea
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3
1
140 m²
1/3
€180,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with by the sea
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3
2
88 m²
1/3
€185,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with by the sea
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3
2
122 m²
2/3
€201,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with by the sea
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2
1
67 m²
2/3
€160,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with by the sea
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2
1
103 m²
3/3
€180,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with by the sea
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3
1
140 m²
2/3
€180,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with by the sea
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3
2
113 m²
2
€195,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with public pool
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3
2
86 m²
New residential in Torre de la Horadada, Costa Blanca, Alicante We are delighted to finally …
€399,900
Recommend
3 room apartment with by the sea
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
4
2
88 m²
1/2
Introducing the spacious bright apartments on the lower floor in Torre de la Oradada. The ap…
€319,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with by the sea
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3
2
63 m²
1/3
€239,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2
2
83 m²
€239,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3
2
102 m²
€275,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with bathroom
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3
2
113 m²
€319,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2
2
72 m²
€219,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with terrace, with garage, with by the sea
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3
2
83 m²
Apartments in Torre de la Horadada, Costa Blanca The residential complex is located in the p…
€285,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with terrace, with garage, with by the sea
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2
2
83 m²
Apartments in Torre de la Horadada, Costa Blanca The residential complex is located in the p…
€229,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with terrace, with garage, with by the sea
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3
2
71 m²
Duplex in Torre de la Horadada, Costa Blanca The residential complex is located in the privi…
€299,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with terrace, gym, with by the sea
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2
2
144 m²
Bungalows in Pilar de la Horadada, Costa Blanca The new residential will have 3 blocks, two …
€279,900
Recommend
2 room apartment with terrace, gym, with by the sea
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2
2
104 m²
Bungalows in Pilar de la Horadada, Costa Blanca The new residential will have 3 blocks, two …
€259,900
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
