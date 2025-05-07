Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments near golf course for sale in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain

10 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN TORRE DE LA HORADADA New Build residential complex of apa…
$257,314
3 bedroom apartment in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
NEW CONSTRUCTION RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN TORRE DE LA HORADADA Newly built residential complex…
$343,445
3 bedroom apartment in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 163 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA New Build modern-style residential co…
$376,713
3 bedroom apartment in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN TORRE DE LA HORADADA New Build residential complex of apa…
$296,073
2 bedroom apartment in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
$247,600
2 bedroom apartment in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Apartments in Pilar de la Horada, Costa Blanca A project of 51 front-line golf homes divided…
$261,600
2 bedroom apartment in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
$232,738
2 bedroom apartment in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN TORRE DE LA HORADADA New Build residential complex of apa…
$235,782
3 bedroom apartment in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 117 m2.Plot size: 139 m2.Terrace: 22 m2.Orientation - south.New…
$497,900
3 bedroom apartment in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
$258,499
