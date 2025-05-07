Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments with garden for sale in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain

13 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN TORRE DE LA HORADADA New Build residential complex of apa…
$257,314
3 bedroom apartment in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
NEW CONSTRUCTION RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN TORRE DE LA HORADADA Newly built residential complex…
$343,445
2 bedroom apartment in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
2, 3 Bedroom Properties 300m from the Beach in Pilar de la Horadada properties are situat…
$276,633
2 bedroom apartment in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
$247,600
2 bedroom apartment in Urbanizacion Mil Palmeras, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Urbanizacion Mil Palmeras, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
New Residential, located in Mil Palmeras on the second line of the sea. The residential c…
$314,150
2 bedroom apartment in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
$257,508
5 bedroom apartment in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
5 bedroom apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 344 m²
The villa has independent access from the streets surrounding the plot, as there are no adjo…
$3,03M
3 bedroom apartment in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
$316,064
3 bedroom apartment in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
New complex in Las Higherikas, just a couple of minutes walk from the beach. Apartments w…
$336,772
1 bedroom apartment in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
New construction near the beach of Mil Palmeras, between Campoamor and Torre de la Horadada.…
$167,178
3 bedroom apartment in Urbanizacion Mil Palmeras, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Urbanizacion Mil Palmeras, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
$272,469
3 bedroom apartment in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 79 m2.Energy efficiency class: C.New Build.There is communal po…
$320,978
2 bedroom apartment in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
New complex in Las Higherikas, just a couple of minutes walk from the beach. Apartments w…
$247,600
