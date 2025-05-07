Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Pilar de la Horadada
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garage

Apartments with garage for sale in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain

penthouses
39
1 BHK
12
2 BHK
157
3 BHK
166
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
18 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Apartments in Pilar de la Horadada, Costa Blanca Each house has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms (…
$243,825
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Apartments in Pilar de la Horadada, Costa Blanca Each house has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms (…
$211,439
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 68 m²
Bungalows in Pilar de la Horadada, Costa Blanca The residential has 40 homes with a choice o…
$256,256
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Apartments in Pilar de la Horadada, Costa Blanca An exclusive residential that has 16 modern…
$257,238
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
2, 3 Bedroom Properties 300m from the Beach in Pilar de la Horadada properties are situat…
$276,633
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
Duplex in Torre de la Horadada, Costa Blanca The residential complex is located in the privi…
$326,045
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Apartments in Pilar de la Horada, Costa Blanca A project of 51 front-line golf homes divided…
$261,600
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Bungalows in Pilar de la Horadada, Costa Blanca The residential has 40 homes with a choice o…
$223,543
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Apartments in Pilar de la Horadada, Costa Blanca An exclusive residential that has 16 modern…
$337,931
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Duplex in Pilar de la Horadada, Costa Blanca Homes with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, with sol…
$277,956
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Apartments in Pilar de la Horadada, Costa Blanca An exclusive residential that has 16 modern…
$300,856
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
Bungalows in Torre de la Horadada, Costa Blanca The residential complex is located in the pr…
$256,256
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
Apartments in Pilar de la Horadada, Costa Blanca An exclusive residential that has 20 modern…
$310,670
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Duplex townhouses in Torre de la Horadada, Costa Blanca Duplex homes in Torre de la Horadada…
$423,096
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Apartments in Torre de la Horadada, Costa Blanca The residential complex is located in the p…
$347,855
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Apartments in Torre de la Horadada, Costa Blanca The residential complex is located in the p…
$278,066
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Urbanizacion Mil Palmeras, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Urbanizacion Mil Palmeras, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Apartments in Mil Palmeras, Pilar de la Horadada, Costa Blanca The residential is located on…
$369,664
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Bungalows in Pilar de la Horadada, Costa Blanca, Alicante It has 28 bungalows, based on the …
$264,871
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go