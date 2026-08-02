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Terraced Apartments for sale in Paterna, Spain

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10 properties total found
Apartment in Paterna, Spain
Apartment
Paterna, Spain
Area 57 m²
$243,104
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Apartment in Paterna, Spain
Apartment
Paterna, Spain
Area 89 m²
$351,531
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Apartment in Paterna, Spain
Apartment
Paterna, Spain
Area 57 m²
$265,931
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Apartment in Paterna, Spain
Apartment
Paterna, Spain
Area 72 m²
$309,301
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Apartment in Paterna, Spain
Apartment
Paterna, Spain
Area 107 m²
$438,413
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Apartment in Paterna, Spain
Apartment
Paterna, Spain
Area 93 m²
$409,796
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Apartment in Paterna, Spain
Apartment
Paterna, Spain
Area 136 m²
$518,540
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Apartment in Paterna, Spain
Apartment
Paterna, Spain
Area 146 m²
$558,604
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Apartment in Paterna, Spain
Apartment
Paterna, Spain
Area 57 m²
$254,517
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Apartment in Paterna, Spain
Apartment
Paterna, Spain
Area 77 m²
$328,704
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