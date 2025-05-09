Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Partido Judicial de Orgiva
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Real estate by the lake

Lakefront Villas for sale in Partido Judicial de Orgiva, Spain

Villa Delete
Clear all
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Add a property
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
2 bedroom apartment in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Located in the heart of San Miguel de Salinas, this state-of-the-art apartment complex combi…
$208,657
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Mijas, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Mijas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
New incomparable residential complex, made up 2- and 3-bedroom apartments, including six exc…
$643,339
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
EXPO REAL ESTATE MARKETING S.L
Languages
English, Русский, Español
2 bedroom apartment in Resinera Voladilla, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Resinera Voladilla, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
New development that is on the disconnection/connection divide, a fine line that separates t…
$490,960
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
EXPO REAL ESTATE MARKETING S.L
Languages
English, Русский, Español
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Mijas, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Mijas, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 279 m²
Exclusive gated complex of only 16 semi-detached, semi-detached and detached villas of conte…
$914,046
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
EXPO REAL ESTATE MARKETING S.L
Languages
English, Русский, Español
3 bedroom apartment in Estepona, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Exclusive gated community with spacious homes and spectacular penthouses of 2, 3 and 4 bedro…
$440,054
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
EXPO REAL ESTATE MARKETING S.L
Languages
English, Русский, Español
4 bedroom apartment in Torremolinos, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Torremolinos, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
New project with a choice of 1, 2, 3 or 4 bedrooms, you can opt for one of the high-rise hom…
$757,934
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
EXPO REAL ESTATE MARKETING S.L
Languages
English, Русский, Español
2 bedroom apartment in Estepona, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Discover an exclusive development in one of the most privileged areas of Estepona.This priva…
$498,879
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
EXPO REAL ESTATE MARKETING S.L
Languages
English, Русский, Español
3 bedroom apartment in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 194 m²
Spectacular project of 34 amazing apartments and penthouses of 2,3 and 4 bedrooms, in a perf…
$984,183
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
EXPO REAL ESTATE MARKETING S.L
Languages
English, Русский, Español
3 bedroom apartment in Estepona, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 173 m²
Exclusive residential comprised of 50 contemporary style semi-detached villas consisting of …
$725,128
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
EXPO REAL ESTATE MARKETING S.L
Languages
English, Русский, Español
2 bedroom apartment in Mijas, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Mijas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Charming Ground Floor Apartment in La Cartuja, Calahonda – Costa del Sol This well-presente…
$328,061
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
EXPO REAL ESTATE MARKETING S.L
Languages
English, Русский, Español
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Discover this stunning apartment featuring a bright, fully equipped kitchen, a spacious livi…
$426,519
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VYM Canarias
Languages
English, Русский, Español, Italiano, Українська
3 bedroom apartment in Fuengirola, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
Nestled in an elevated oasis overlooking Fuengirola. This intimate collection of just 11 pro…
$729,653
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
EXPO REAL ESTATE MARKETING S.L
Languages
English, Русский, Español

Properties features in Partido Judicial de Orgiva, Spain

with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go