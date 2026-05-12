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Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Partido Judicial de Granada, Spain

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3 BHK
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1 property total found
3 bedroom apartment in Monachil, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Monachil, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Floor 4/5
Luxurious apartment located in Sierra Nevada, featuring a shared sauna and stunning vistas o…
$459,678
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