Lands for sale in Palafrugell, Spain

5 properties total found
Plot of land in Palafrugell, Spain
Plot of land
Palafrugell, Spain
Area 36 400 m²
Large extension of flat land located in the tourist town of Calonge. In a quiet residential …
€7,50M
Plot of land in Palafrugell, Spain
Plot of land
Palafrugell, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 838 m²
La Fosca Proyecto (2) Flat plot of 838 m2 in 1 line of the sea in the urbanization La Fosca …
€1,000,000
Plot of land in Palafrugell, Spain
Plot of land
Palafrugell, Spain
Land for the construction of a house, Palamos, Costa Brava, Spain. Land for sale with an ar…
€535,000
Plot of land in Palafrugell, Spain
Plot of land
Palafrugell, Spain
€290,000
Plot of land in Palafrugell, Spain
Plot of land
Palafrugell, Spain
Land for sale in the quiet and green area of Mont Ras, within walking distance of the sea, K…
€300,000
