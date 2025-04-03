Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Palafrugell
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Terrace

Terraced Houses for Sale in in Palafrugell, Spain

House Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
8 bedroom House in Palafrugell, Spain
8 bedroom House
Palafrugell, Spain
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 8 000 m²
2000m2 farmhouse with 8000 m² plot in Palafrugell, province of Girona With a construction of…
$2,10M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms with Air conditioner, with Terrace, with Alarm system in Palafrugell, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms with Air conditioner, with Terrace, with Alarm system
Palafrugell, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 606 m²
Modern very comfortable 2-storey villa with elevator and basement with garage is located 1 k…
$1,11M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes