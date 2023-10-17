Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Palafrugell
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Palafrugell, Spain

3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Palafrugell, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Palafrugell, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 73 m²
Floor 5/9
The apartment in the building on the first line of the sea with beautiful views of the sandy…
€390,000
