Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Orihuela
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Terrace

Terraced Villas for sale in Orihuela, Spain

Villa Delete
Clear all
149 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 134 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 134 m2.Plot size: 500 m2.New Build.There is private pool, park…
$705,034
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 121 m²
Country houses with 3 bedrooms The housing estate of Paradise in Villamartin is the collecti…
$391,365
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 197 m²
4 bedrooms, 4 bathroomsArea: 197 m2.Plot size: 500 m2.The Villa is situated by sea.New Build…
$867,746
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Entrenaranjos, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Entrenaranjos, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 119 m²
$316,064
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 194 m²
3 bedrooms, 4 bathroomsArea: 194 m2.Plot size: 500 m2.The Villa is situated by sea.New Build…
$867,746
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
3 beds detached villa with private swimming pool in Los Altos . Spacious detached villa with…
$370,608
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 92 m2.Plot size: 500 m2.New Build.There is private pool, parki…
$618,254
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
4 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 150 m2.Plot size: 179 m2.New Build.There is private pool, оpen…
$520,626
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
3 beds semidetached villa in La Florida . Spacious 3-bedroom townhouse with private garden, …
$228,988
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 134 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 134 m2.Plot size: 500 m2.New Build.There is private pool, park…
$705,034
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
$1,15M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 157 m²
4 bedrooms, 4 bathroomsArea: 157 m2.Plot size: 500 m2.The Villa is situated by sea.New Build…
$726,729
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
$1,47M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 197 m²
4 bedrooms, 4 bathroomsArea: 197 m2.Plot size: 500 m2.The Villa is situated by sea.New Build…
$886,925
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 157 m²
4 bedrooms, 4 bathroomsArea: 157 m2.Plot size: 500 m2.The Villa is situated by sea.New Build…
$726,729
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 92 m2.Plot size: 500 m2.New Build.There is private pool, parki…
$618,254
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 603 m²
The House The house is located in a quiet residential urbanization with very well-kept garde…
$2,28M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 208 m²
Detached villa with 3 bedrooms and private garden near Villamartin. Detached villa with gara…
$286,925
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 314 m²
2 luxury villas in the Zenia Beach, Costa Blanca The residential is 650m from La Zenia beach…
$1,36M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
Exclusive villas in Las Colinas Golf, Costa Blanca 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms distributed ov…
$1,07M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 225 m²
4 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 225 m2.Plot size: 500 m2.New Build.There is private pool, сove…
$916,560
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
4 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 150 m2.Plot size: 212 m2.New Build.There is private pool, оpen…
$543,406
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 157 m²
Villa in Dehesa de Campoamor, Orihuela Costa, Alicante Possibility of having 3 or 4 bedrooms…
$921,433
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 333 m²
Luxury brand new detached villa near the beach in La Zenia . New construction luxury villa n…
$1,77M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
4 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 150 m2.Plot size: 179 m2.New Build.There is private pool, оpen…
$520,626
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 290 m²
$2,00M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 101 m²
Country houses with 3 bedrooms The housing estate of Paradise in Villamartin is the collecti…
$371,549
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 225 m²
4 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 225 m2.Plot size: 500 m2.New Build.There is private pool, сove…
$894,865
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 195 m²
Independent Villas of 195.34 m2 and plots with private pool and private parking.  High quali…
$333,986
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 197 m²
4 bedrooms, 4 bathroomsArea: 197 m2.Plot size: 500 m2.The Villa is situated by sea.New Build…
$867,746
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go