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Mountain View Villas for Sale in Orihuela, Spain

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3 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 158 m²
Number of floors 1
New built first-class golf resort villa with large pool, big garden and basement  These l…
$1,27M
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 4 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 490 m²
Number of floors 2
Brilliant key-ready and furnished villa with swimming pool, rooftop terrace and amazing sea …
$1,71M
VAT
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 158 m²
Key-ready high-end golf resort villa with large pool, beautiful garden and basement These…
$1,27M
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
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