  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Orihuela
  5. Villas

Mountain View Villas for Sale in Orihuela, Spain

1 property total found
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 246 m²
Number of floors 3
Stylish Key-Ready Detached Villa with Pool in Orihuela Spain This key-ready detached villa …
€399,000
