Seaview Townhouses for Sale in Orihuela, Spain

19 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 62 m²
Number of floors 2
€112,000
3 room townhouse with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
3 room townhouse with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 2
Townhouse for sale in La Zenia area in Orihuela Costa. On the ground floor there is a spacio…
€318,800
3 room townhouse with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
3 room townhouse with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is a two-level townhouse in a quiet area near golf courses in the city of Campoamor…
€219,800
3 room townhouse with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
3 room townhouse with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale townhouse in a popular area near the shopping center Zenia Boulevard in Orihuela Co…
€250,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale townhouse in a popular area near the shopping center Zenia Boulevard in Orihuela Co…
€124,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
For sale townhouse with a small plot in a quiet residential area San Miguel de Salinas. The …
€129,500
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 138 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale comfortable townhouse in a closed urbanization in the city of Dehesa de Campoamor. …
€650,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 2
We present a beautiful townhouse in a closed residential complex on the shores of the Medite…
€335,000
3 room townhouse with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
3 room townhouse with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale comfortable townhouse in a closed urbanization in the city of Dehesa de Campoamor. …
€299,900
3 room townhouse with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
3 room townhouse with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 93 m²
Number of floors 2
We offer you a three-storey townhouse in Orihuela Costa. The total area of the building is 9…
€148,800
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 159 m²
Number of floors 2
Introducing the townhouse with sea views in the city of Oriuela Costa in the Cabo Rog area. …
€675,000
3 room townhouse with terrace, with by the sea, with Lift in Mil Palmeras, Spain
3 room townhouse with terrace, with by the sea, with Lift
Mil Palmeras, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
3 beds townhouses near Playa Higuericas in La Torre de la Horadada . New urbanization of apa…
€249,900
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with terrace, with by the sea in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with terrace, with by the sea
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 62 m²
Townhouse in La Zenia, Orihuela Costa. It consists of 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, living ro…
€165,000
3 room townhouse with terrace, with by the sea, with solarium in Mil Palmeras, Spain
3 room townhouse with terrace, with by the sea, with solarium
Mil Palmeras, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 103 m²
Townhouses with private garden and sunny solarium in Torre de la Horadada. They consist of …
€260,000
3 room townhouse with terrace, with by the sea, with floor heating in Mil Palmeras, Spain
3 room townhouse with terrace, with by the sea, with floor heating
Mil Palmeras, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 104 m²
Luxury townhouses in Torre de la Horadada only 600m. from the beach. Close to all services.…
€302,900
3 room townhouse with terrace, with by the sea, with solarium in Mil Palmeras, Spain
3 room townhouse with terrace, with by the sea, with solarium
Mil Palmeras, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Brand new townhouses a few meters from the beach in Torre de la Horadada. They consist of 3…
€230,000
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with terrace, with fireplace in Mil Palmeras, Spain
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with terrace, with fireplace
Mil Palmeras, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
3 beds townhouse overlooking the pool in Playa Flamenca . 3 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms townhouse…
€149,900
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with by the sea, with utility room in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with by the sea, with utility room
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
2 beds townhouse overlooking the pool in La Zenia . 2 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms townhouse overl…
€159,900
3 room townhouse with Bedrooms, with by the sea in Cabo Roig, Spain
3 room townhouse with Bedrooms, with by the sea
Cabo Roig, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
BEFORE: 135.000€ - NOW: 125.000€rnrnBeautiful townhouse in Playa Flamenca, Orihuela Costa. T…
€125,000
