Seaview Townhouses for Sale in Orihuela, Spain

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Beach Townhouses for Sale in Orihuela, Spain

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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 170 m²
4 beds semidetached villa overlooking the beach in Campoamor. Spacious semi-detached house w…
$928,936
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