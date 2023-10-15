UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
A representative of top developers
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Bungalow
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Spain
Residential
Orihuela
Townhouses
Seaview Townhouses for Sale in Orihuela, Spain
Townhouse
Clear all
19 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
3
2
62 m²
2
€112,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
4
3
80 m²
2
Townhouse for sale in La Zenia area in Orihuela Costa. On the ground floor there is a spacio…
€318,800
Recommend
3 room townhouse with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
4
2
120 m²
2
For sale is a two-level townhouse in a quiet area near golf courses in the city of Campoamor…
€219,800
Recommend
3 room townhouse with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
4
2
90 m²
2
For sale townhouse in a popular area near the shopping center Zenia Boulevard in Orihuela Co…
€250,000
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
3
2
70 m²
2
For sale townhouse in a popular area near the shopping center Zenia Boulevard in Orihuela Co…
€124,000
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
3
1
70 m²
For sale townhouse with a small plot in a quiet residential area San Miguel de Salinas. The …
€129,500
Recommend
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
5
3
138 m²
2
For sale comfortable townhouse in a closed urbanization in the city of Dehesa de Campoamor. …
€650,000
Recommend
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
5
2
95 m²
2
We present a beautiful townhouse in a closed residential complex on the shores of the Medite…
€335,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
4
2
98 m²
2
For sale comfortable townhouse in a closed urbanization in the city of Dehesa de Campoamor. …
€299,900
Recommend
3 room townhouse with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
4
3
93 m²
2
We offer you a three-storey townhouse in Orihuela Costa. The total area of the building is 9…
€148,800
Recommend
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
5
3
159 m²
2
Introducing the townhouse with sea views in the city of Oriuela Costa in the Cabo Rog area. …
€675,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with terrace, with by the sea, with Lift
Mil Palmeras, Spain
3
2
87 m²
3 beds townhouses near Playa Higuericas in La Torre de la Horadada . New urbanization of apa…
€249,900
Recommend
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with terrace, with by the sea
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
3
2
62 m²
Townhouse in La Zenia, Orihuela Costa. It consists of 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, living ro…
€165,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with terrace, with by the sea, with solarium
Mil Palmeras, Spain
3
3
103 m²
Townhouses with private garden and sunny solarium in Torre de la Horadada. They consist of …
€260,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with terrace, with by the sea, with floor heating
Mil Palmeras, Spain
3
3
104 m²
Luxury townhouses in Torre de la Horadada only 600m. from the beach. Close to all services.…
€302,900
Recommend
3 room townhouse with terrace, with by the sea, with solarium
Mil Palmeras, Spain
3
2
90 m²
Brand new townhouses a few meters from the beach in Torre de la Horadada. They consist of 3…
€230,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with terrace, with fireplace
Mil Palmeras, Spain
3
2
85 m²
3 beds townhouse overlooking the pool in Playa Flamenca . 3 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms townhouse…
€149,900
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with by the sea, with utility room
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
2
2
70 m²
2 beds townhouse overlooking the pool in La Zenia . 2 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms townhouse overl…
€159,900
Recommend
3 room townhouse with Bedrooms, with by the sea
Cabo Roig, Spain
3
2
86 m²
BEFORE: 135.000€ - NOW: 125.000€rnrnBeautiful townhouse in Playa Flamenca, Orihuela Costa. T…
€125,000
Recommend
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL