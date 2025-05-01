Show property on map Show properties list
Townhouses near golf course for sale in Orihuela, Spain

8 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Orihuela, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
Nice bungalow for sale in the Villamartín area, just 950 meters from the famous Zenia Boulev…
$177,644
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Orihuela, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
House with 2 bedrooms with large fitted wardrobes and 1 full bathroom with white lacquered f…
$236,643
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
TOWNHOUSE INTEGRATED IN A FANTASTIC RESIDENTIAL ON THE BEACH Enjoy the Costa Blanca with al…
$352,763
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Orihuela, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Semi-detached house with 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom for sale offers the ideal opportunity for…
$145,345
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Orihuela, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Three-storey semi-detached house with garden in Citrus Partial Plan. It has 3 bedrooms, 2 fu…
$166,878
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Orihuela, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Semi-detached house for sale on two streets on one floor with a 350 m2 plot and a 72 m2 hous…
$225,015
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Orihuela, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Новые шале с 3 спальнями Шале с 3 спальнями и 2 ванными всего в нескольких минутах ходьбы о…
$267,515
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 178 m²
Semi- detached house for sale on three floors with semi-basement and community pool in Resid…
$269,157
Leave a request
