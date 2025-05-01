Show property on map Show properties list
Townhouses with garden for sale in Orihuela, Spain

9 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Orihuela, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
Semi-detached house for sale with a 95 m2 plot in La Florida, Orihuela Costa The house is di…
$280,462
3 bedroom townthouse in Orihuela, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
House with 2 bedrooms with large fitted wardrobes and 1 full bathroom with white lacquered f…
$236,643
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Townhouse for sale in Punta Prima, urb Campana in Orihuela Costa, Spain. For sale semi-detac…
$166,878
3 bedroom townthouse in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
TOWNHOUSE INTEGRATED IN A FANTASTIC RESIDENTIAL ON THE BEACH Enjoy the Costa Blanca with al…
$352,763
3 bedroom townthouse in Orihuela, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Semi-detached house with 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom for sale offers the ideal opportunity for…
$145,345
3 bedroom townthouse in Orihuela, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Three-storey semi-detached house with garden in Citrus Partial Plan. It has 3 bedrooms, 2 fu…
$166,878
3 bedroom townthouse in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
For sale semi-detached house of 97 m2 with a large plot with entrance for the car and the po…
$213,173
3 bedroom townthouse in Orihuela, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
3-bedroom semi-detached house for sale with a large private garden, parking and solarium. On…
$166,770
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
We offer you this 98m2 chalet where you can enjoy free time. The breadth of this house provi…
$215,811
