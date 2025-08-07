Show property on map Show properties list
Short-term rental flats and apartments with garage in Orihuela, Spain

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for rent in other sections of our portal
1 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/5
Cozy apartment in a house with a swimming pool next to a large park "Nations". The apartment…
$58
per night
4 bedroom Villa in Finestrat, Spain
4 bedroom Villa
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
Stunning 4 bedroom villa, brand new, located in an exclusive luxury residential urbanization…
$5,207
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 1/5
Cozy apartment for rent near the "Park of Nations"! The apartment consists of one bedroom, a…
$46
per night
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
The urbanization of Flamenca Villadg is considered one of the most beautiful in the Orihuela…
$81
per night
1 bedroom apartment in Guia de Isora, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Guia de Isora, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
We offer for autumn-winter season rental this beautiful apartment located in the center of P…
$2,092
per month
3 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
Number of floors 5
Closed complex, located 170 m from the sea, about 170 m from the excellent sandy beach ACEQU…
$116
per night
2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 5/5
Cozy apartment for rent in a quiet area, near the "Park of Nations", the park "Doña Sinforos…
$46
per night
3 bedroom apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 149 m²
Cozy Apartment in Guardamar del SeguraDiscover the essence of coastal living in this charmin…
$1,965
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
Number of floors 5
The urbanization of RECOLETA is considered one of the most beautiful in the residential area…
$69
per night
1 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
For rent an apartment with one bedroom 240 meters from the sea! From the balcony there is a …
$46
per night
2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 4/5
Apartment in urbanization with swimming pool in a gated complex, located 200 meters from the…
$46
per night
3 bedroom townthouse in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 2
Two-storey townhouse 350 meters from the sea, from the sandy beach NAU FRAGOS and 10-15 minu…
$69
per night
