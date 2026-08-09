Seaview Penthouses for Sale in Orihuela, Spain

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Beach Penthouses for Sale in Orihuela, Spain

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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Luxurious 3 bedroom & 2 bathroom corner penthouse in Villamartin Top floor apartment …
$444,249
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