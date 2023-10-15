Seaview Penthouses for Sale in Orihuela, Spain

Show property on map Show properties list
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Floor 7/8
Residential Complex with Sea Views in Dehesa de Campoamor, Costa Blanca The residential is l…
€360,000
Penthouse 5 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Orihuela, Spain
Penthouse 5 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 173 m²
Floor 3/4
South-Facing Orihuela Apartments in a Wooded Area with Stunning View of Costa Blanca New Spa…
€1,50M
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Orihuela, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Contemporary Apartments Few Steps Away From the Beach in Orihuela Costa The modern apartment…
€419,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with Bedrooms, with by the sea in Mil Palmeras, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with Bedrooms, with by the sea
Mil Palmeras, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 226 m²
Playa Flamenca is an area by the sea , where you can enjoy water sports, entertainment and b…
€466,150
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with terrace, with floor heating in Cabo Roig, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with terrace, with floor heating
Cabo Roig, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
2 bedrooms brand new luxury penthouse in Villamartin. 2 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms luxury pentho…
€227,000
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with by the sea, with Lift in Mil Palmeras, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with by the sea, with Lift
Mil Palmeras, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
2 or 3 beds penthouses near Playa Higuericas in La Torre de la Horadada . New urbanization o…
€279,900
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with sea view, with terrace, gym in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with sea view, with terrace, gym
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
The residential is divided into 3 floors and 32 apartments. The penthouses consist of 3 bed…
€269,000
