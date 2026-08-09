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Mountain View Penthouses for Sale in Orihuela, Spain

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1 property total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 172 m²
Floor 1
Exclusive high end luxury penthouse with private pool and large roof top terrace on a golf c…
$1,10M
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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