  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Orihuela
  4. Residential
  5. Penthouse
  6. Garage

Penthouses with garage for sale in Orihuela, Spain

2 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 8/8
These stylish apartments are located in Dehesa de Campoamor, a prestigious coastal area of A…
$451,485
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 96 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 96 m2.Solarium: 67 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, parkin…
$295,494
