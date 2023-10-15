Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Land
  4. Orihuela
  5. Land

Seaview Lands for Sale in Orihuela, Spain

6 properties total found
Plot of land in Orihuela, Spain
Plot of land
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 900 m²
We offer a building plot of 900 sq.m. in the city of Dehesa de Campoamor , south side, just …
€495,000
Plot of land in Orihuela, Spain
Plot of land
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 255 m²
Number of floors 2
We offer a parcel of land with an area of 703 square meters. The parcel is sold with an agre…
€367,500
Plot of land in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Plot of land
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Large area near the sea for sale in Cabo Roig, Oriuela Costa. This site is located near the …
€1,90M
Plot of land in Orihuela, Spain
Plot of land
Orihuela, Spain
We offer a plot of 368 sq.m. in Oriuela Costa. Located on the second line from the sea withi…
€1,04M
Plot of land in Orihuela, Spain
Plot of land
Orihuela, Spain
Area 1 300 m²
Spain Costa Dorada Vilanova-i-la-Zheltru Plot near the beach Magnificent plot in Vilanova i …
€5,00M
Plot of land in Orihuela, Spain
Plot of land
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 330 m²
On sale a large plot of 1270 m2 on the first line with sea views in Cabo Rog, Oriuela Costa.…
€2,00M
