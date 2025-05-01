Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Orihuela
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Terrace

Terraced Houses for Sale in in Orihuela, Spain

villas
307
chalets
3
bungalows
54
townhouses
54
183 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 134 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 134 m2.Plot size: 500 m2.New Build.There is private pool, park…
$705,034
Villa 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 121 m²
Country houses with 3 bedrooms The housing estate of Paradise in Villamartin is the collecti…
$391,365
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 197 m²
4 bedrooms, 4 bathroomsArea: 197 m2.Plot size: 500 m2.The Villa is situated by sea.New Build…
$867,746
Villa 3 bedrooms in Entrenaranjos, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Entrenaranjos, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 119 m²
$316,064
Villa 3 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 194 m²
3 bedrooms, 4 bathroomsArea: 194 m2.Plot size: 500 m2.The Villa is situated by sea.New Build…
$867,746
Villa 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
3 beds detached villa with private swimming pool in Los Altos . Spacious detached villa with…
$370,608
Villa 3 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 92 m2.Plot size: 500 m2.New Build.There is private pool, parki…
$618,254
Villa 4 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
4 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 150 m2.Plot size: 179 m2.New Build.There is private pool, оpen…
$520,626
Villa 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
3 beds semidetached villa in La Florida . Spacious 3-bedroom townhouse with private garden, …
$228,988
Villa 3 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 134 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 134 m2.Plot size: 500 m2.New Build.There is private pool, park…
$705,034
Villa 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
$1,15M
3 bedroom townthouse in Orihuela, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
Nice bungalow for sale in the Villamartín area, just 950 meters from the famous Zenia Boulev…
$177,644
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 157 m²
4 bedrooms, 4 bathroomsArea: 157 m2.Plot size: 500 m2.The Villa is situated by sea.New Build…
$726,729
Villa 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
$1,47M
3 bedroom townthouse in Orihuela, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
Semi-detached house for sale with a 95 m2 plot in La Florida, Orihuela Costa The house is di…
$280,462
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 197 m²
4 bedrooms, 4 bathroomsArea: 197 m2.Plot size: 500 m2.The Villa is situated by sea.New Build…
$886,925
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 157 m²
4 bedrooms, 4 bathroomsArea: 157 m2.Plot size: 500 m2.The Villa is situated by sea.New Build…
$726,729
Villa 3 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 92 m2.Plot size: 500 m2.New Build.There is private pool, parki…
$618,254
Villa 6 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 603 m²
The House The house is located in a quiet residential urbanization with very well-kept garde…
$2,28M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 208 m²
Detached villa with 3 bedrooms and private garden near Villamartin. Detached villa with gara…
$286,925
Villa 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 314 m²
2 luxury villas in the Zenia Beach, Costa Blanca The residential is 650m from La Zenia beach…
$1,36M
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 63 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 63 m2.Garden: 30 m2.Energy efficiency class: D.New Build.There …
$162,713
Villa 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
Exclusive villas in Las Colinas Golf, Costa Blanca 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms distributed ov…
$1,07M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 225 m²
4 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 225 m2.Plot size: 500 m2.New Build.There is private pool, сove…
$916,560
Chalet 2 bedrooms in Entrenaranjos, Spain
Chalet 2 bedrooms
Entrenaranjos, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
Villas with 2 or 3 bedrooms with a plot of 200 m2. On the site, as an additional option, you…
$198,060
Villa 4 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
4 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 150 m2.Plot size: 212 m2.New Build.There is private pool, оpen…
$543,406
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 157 m²
Villa in Dehesa de Campoamor, Orihuela Costa, Alicante Possibility of having 3 or 4 bedrooms…
$921,433
Villa 4 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 333 m²
Luxury brand new detached villa near the beach in La Zenia . New construction luxury villa n…
$1,77M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
4 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 150 m2.Plot size: 179 m2.New Build.There is private pool, оpen…
$520,626
Villa 4 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 290 m²
$2,00M
