  2. Spain
  3. Orihuela
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Houses for Sale in Orihuela, Spain

villas
307
chalets
3
bungalows
54
townhouses
54
3 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
5 Bedroom Mediterranean Style Detached Villa on a Large Plot in Orihuela Spacious detached v…
$738,636
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Entrenaranjos, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Entrenaranjos, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
This resort is located in the Entrenaranjos Urbanization, in the municipality of Orihuela (A…
$230,399
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Entrenaranjos, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Entrenaranjos, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
This resort is located in the Entrenaranjos Urbanization, in the municipality of Orihuela (A…
$236,858
