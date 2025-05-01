Show property on map Show properties list
Houses near golf course for sale in Orihuela, Spain

67 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 121 m²
Country houses with 3 bedrooms The housing estate of Paradise in Villamartin is the collecti…
$391,365
Villa 3 bedrooms in Entrenaranjos, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Entrenaranjos, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 119 m²
$316,064
Villa 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 260 m2.Plot size: 217 m2.Solarium: 59 m2, cellar: 85 m2.New Bui…
$504,192
Villa 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
$1,15M
3 bedroom townthouse in Orihuela, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
Nice bungalow for sale in the Villamartín area, just 950 meters from the famous Zenia Boulev…
$177,644
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 157 m²
4 bedrooms, 4 bathroomsArea: 157 m2.Plot size: 500 m2.The Villa is situated by sea.New Build…
$726,729
Villa 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
$1,47M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 157 m²
4 bedrooms, 4 bathroomsArea: 157 m2.Plot size: 500 m2.The Villa is situated by sea.New Build…
$726,729
Villa 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
Exclusive villas in Las Colinas Golf, Costa Blanca 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms distributed ov…
$1,07M
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENCIAL COMPLEX IN ORIHUELA COSTA New Build residential complex in Orihuela C…
$257,314
Chalet 2 bedrooms in Entrenaranjos, Spain
Chalet 2 bedrooms
Entrenaranjos, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
Villas with 2 or 3 bedrooms with a plot of 200 m2. On the site, as an additional option, you…
$198,060
Villa 4 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 290 m²
$2,00M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 101 m²
Country houses with 3 bedrooms The housing estate of Paradise in Villamartin is the collecti…
$371,549
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 157 m²
4 bedrooms, 4 bathroomsArea: 157 m2.Plot size: 500 m2.The Villa is situated by sea.New Build…
$726,729
3 bedroom townthouse in Orihuela, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
House with 2 bedrooms with large fitted wardrobes and 1 full bathroom with white lacquered f…
$236,643
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 157 m²
4 bedrooms, 4 bathroomsArea: 157 m2.Plot size: 500 m2.The Villa is situated by sea.New Build…
$726,729
Villa 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 129 m²
Exclusive villas in Las Colinas Golf, Costa Blanca 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms distributed ov…
$899,624
Villa 3 bedrooms in Entrenaranjos, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Entrenaranjos, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 164 m²
Villa for sale in Orihuela, Costa Blanca, Alicante Modern homes with 3 or 4 bedrooms and 2/3…
$413,282
Villa 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Luxurious villa in Las Colinas Golf, Alicante, Costa Blanca With 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and…
$1,62M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 157 m²
4 bedrooms, 4 bathroomsArea: 157 m2.Plot size: 500 m2.The Villa is situated by sea.New Build…
$748,424
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 58 m²
NEW CONSTRUCTION RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN ORIHUELA COSTA Gated community of 40 apartments with…
$214,249
3 bedroom townthouse in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
TOWNHOUSE INTEGRATED IN A FANTASTIC RESIDENTIAL ON THE BEACH Enjoy the Costa Blanca with al…
$352,763
3 bedroom townthouse in Orihuela, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Semi-detached house with 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom for sale offers the ideal opportunity for…
$145,345
Villa 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 310 m²
Magnificent villas in Dehesa de Campoamor, Costa Blanca, Alicante A private residential comm…
$1,20M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 265 m²
$1,37M
3 bedroom townthouse in Orihuela, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Three-storey semi-detached house with garden in Citrus Partial Plan. It has 3 bedrooms, 2 fu…
$166,878
3 bedroom house in Entrenaranjos, Spain
3 bedroom house
Entrenaranjos, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
Bungalow at field golf The comfortable housing estate consists of bungalow with 2 or 3 bedro…
$217,876
Villa 3 bedrooms in Entrenaranjos, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Entrenaranjos, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 109 m²
Виллы с 3 спальнями Виллы Male расположенs в гольф-клубе Vistabella в Лос Монтесинос. Виллы…
$297,140
Villa 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 151 m²
Villa in Las Colinas Golf, Alicante, Costa Blanca Independent off-plan house with 3 bedrooms…
$828,744
3 bedroom townthouse in Orihuela, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Semi-detached house for sale on two streets on one floor with a 350 m2 plot and a 72 m2 hous…
$225,015
