Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Commercial
  4. Orihuela

Seaview Сommercial property for Sale in Orihuela, Spain

hotels
30
4 properties total found
Commercial with sea view in Orihuela, Spain
Commercial with sea view
Orihuela, Spain
Area 1 000 m²
Spain Province Barcelona Restaurant on the first line from the sea One of the best restauran…
€11,00M
Hotel with sea view, with terrace in Orihuela, Spain
Hotel with sea view, with terrace
Orihuela, Spain
Spain Costa Brava Hotel 3 *** on the first line Magnificent hotel 3 *** in excellent conditi…
€6,50M
Commercial with sea view in Orihuela, Spain
Commercial with sea view
Orihuela, Spain
Area 360 m²
Floor 1
Spain Costa Brava Restaurant on the first line Sale of real estate and successful business! …
€1,45M
Commercial with sea view in Orihuela, Spain
Commercial with sea view
Orihuela, Spain
Area 199 m²
Spain Costa Dorada Restaurant on the Embankment A very popular restaurant on the promenade o…
€950,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir