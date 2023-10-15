Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Commercial
  4. Orihuela
  5. Profitable houses

Apartment buildings for sale in Orihuela, Spain

сommercial property
50
hotels
30
Revenue house To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Revenue house in Orihuela, Spain
Revenue house
Orihuela, Spain
Area 600 m²
Spain Costa Dorada Calafel Income house 100m from the beach Residential…
€1,20M
Revenue house in Orihuela, Spain
Revenue house
Orihuela, Spain
Area 650 m²
Spain Costa Blanca A house of income in Alicante Small building in the center of Alicante. B…
€1,20M
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir