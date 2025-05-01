Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Orihuela
  4. Residential
  5. Bungalow
  6. Terrace

Terraced Bungalows in Orihuela, Spain

Bungalow Delete
Clear all
16 properties total found
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 63 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 63 m2.Garden: 30 m2.Energy efficiency class: D.New Build.There …
$162,713
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
2 bedroom ground floor bungalow in Los Altos . 2 bedroom bungalow with two gardens in Los Al…
$143,495
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 86 m2.Garden: 50 m2.Energy efficiency class: D.New Build.There …
$195,255
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 58 m²
NEW CONSTRUCTION RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN ORIHUELA COSTA Gated community of 40 apartments with…
$214,249
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
2 bedroom key ready bungalows in Campoamor Golf . Ground floor or top floor bungalows with 2…
$221,126
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX OF NEW CONSTRUCTION IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA Residential complex of new c…
$269,050
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
We are proud to can offer a high quality standard bungalow which was only built in 2018 in a…
$242,242
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL OF BUNGALOW APARTMENTS IN VISTABELLA New Build residential of modern …
$236,858
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Nice bungalow for sale in the residential Villa Cristina in a very quiet area and close to m…
$145,345
Leave a request
Bungalow 5 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bungalow 5 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 750 m²
Individual 5-bedroom villa in Campoamor. Individual chalet with 5 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, …
$676,863
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL OF BUNGALOW APARTMENTS IN VISTABELLA New Build residential of modern …
$220,709
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX OF NEW CONSTRUCTION IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA Residential complex of new c…
$290,582
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 62 m²
NEW CONSTRUCTION RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN ORIHUELA COSTA Gated community of 40 apartments with…
$214,249
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Entrenaranjos, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Entrenaranjos, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
This resort is located in the Entrenaranjos Urbanization, in the municipality of Orihuela (A…
$230,399
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Entrenaranjos, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Entrenaranjos, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
This resort is located in the Entrenaranjos Urbanization, in the municipality of Orihuela (A…
$236,858
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Ground floor apartment with 2 bedrooms and large basement near Villamartin. Ground floor bun…
$125,858
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go