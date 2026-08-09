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Mountain View Bungalows for Sale in Orihuela, Spain

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2 properties total found
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Entrenaranjos, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Entrenaranjos, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
This resort is located in the Entrenaranjos Urbanization, in the municipality of Orihuela (A…
$236,858
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Entrenaranjos, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Entrenaranjos, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
This resort is located in the Entrenaranjos Urbanization, in the municipality of Orihuela (A…
$230,399
Leave a request
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