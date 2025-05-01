Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Orihuela
  4. Residential
  5. Bungalow
  6. Golf-course

Bungalows near golf course for sale in Orihuela, Spain

Bungalow Delete
Clear all
11 properties total found
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENCIAL COMPLEX IN ORIHUELA COSTA New Build residential complex in Orihuela C…
$257,314
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 58 m²
NEW CONSTRUCTION RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN ORIHUELA COSTA Gated community of 40 apartments with…
$214,249
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX OF NEW CONSTRUCTION IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA Residential complex of new c…
$269,050
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
We are proud to can offer a high quality standard bungalow which was only built in 2018 in a…
$242,242
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL OF BUNGALOW APARTMENTS IN VISTABELLA New Build residential of modern …
$236,858
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Nice bungalow for sale in the residential Villa Cristina in a very quiet area and close to m…
$145,345
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL OF BUNGALOW APARTMENTS IN VISTABELLA New Build residential of modern …
$220,709
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX OF NEW CONSTRUCTION IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA Residential complex of new c…
$290,582
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Top floor bungalow for sale, 66 m2 house with 2 bedrooms, bathroom, living room with firepla…
$145,883
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Entrenaranjos, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Entrenaranjos, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
This resort is located in the Entrenaranjos Urbanization, in the municipality of Orihuela (A…
$230,399
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Entrenaranjos, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Entrenaranjos, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
This resort is located in the Entrenaranjos Urbanization, in the municipality of Orihuela (A…
$236,858
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go