Terraced Apartments for sale in Orihuela, Spain

133 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 62 m²
YOU CAN PAY WITH CRYPTO BIT2ME Residential in Villamartín and consists of 40 bungalows: 2…
$265,142
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Apartments for sale in La Zenia, Costa Blanca A new project consisting of a total of 94 mode…
$250,586
3 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Apartments in Villamartin, Orihuela Costa, Alicante 3 blocks of 24 apartments with very larg…
$285,699
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
PENTHOUSE IN FANTASTIC RESIDENTIAL ON THE BEACH Enjoy the Costa Blanca with all the comfort…
$409,017
3 bedroom apartment in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
This residential is located in Punta Prima, one of the most famous coastal areas of the Alic…
$553,603
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
$262,561
3 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
YOU CAN PAY WITH CRYPTO BIT2ME Residential in Villamartín and consists of 40 bungalows: 2…
$307,735
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
The residential is composed of 8 blocks. 2 bedroom apartments with 2 bathrooms, communal poo…
$275,790
3 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Beautiful 2 and 3 bedroom apartments with terraces and magnificent views in Orihuela Costa, …
$387,586
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
$252,653
4 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 155 m²
The new residential complex, located in the popular Playa Flamenca district ( Oriuela Costa …
$377,989
3 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Beautiful single Apartments It is the luxury residence. The house has private garage and is …
$231,847
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
$266,525
3 bedroom apartment in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 225 m²
New villa on 2 floors plus solarium in Campoamor. On the ground floor 1 bedroom with dress…
$1,12M
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Apartments in Dehesa de Campoamor, Costa Blanca A residential consisting of 30 homes with 2 …
$201,734
3 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Residencial is made up of four apartment blocks with a total of 64 homes with 2 and 3 bedroo…
$351,392
3 bedroom apartment in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
New residential in Campoamor. 2- or 3-bedroom flats, penthouses with solarium, ground floo…
$304,219
3 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
The apartments are located in a privileged location with sea views, in one of the highest ar…
$429,575
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
Homes with 2 or 3 bedrooms with large fitted wardrobes and 2 bathrooms with white lacquered …
$216,833
3 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Apartments with 2 bedrooms The housing estate of Villamartin Residential Gardens consists of…
$285,350
3 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Semi new luxurious apartment in the residential La Recoleta , near the beach in Punta Prima …
$306,043
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
2 bedrooms luxury apartments near the beach in Playa Flamenca . In a strategic location near…
$354,051
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL IN PLAYA FLAMENCA New Build luxury complex of apartments with 2 bedro…
$397,276
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Apartments in Playa Flamenca, 350m from the Zenia Boulevard Shopping Center. Homes by the s…
$366,054
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Luxury apartments in Dehesa del Campoamor, Alicante Avant-garde, exceptional qualities, care…
$419,824
3 bedroom apartment in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsBuilt area: 116 m2, useful area: 90 m2.Energy efficiency class: B.Ori…
$183,865
3 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Cheap 3 bedrooms apartment in Villamartin, Alicante Apartments of 51 m2 + terraces. Green ar…
$377,297
3 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
Modern style complex with 2/3 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartments with huge terraces and fabulous…
$301,456
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
$138,712
3 bedroom apartment in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Imagine a place where the sea and nature become heroes of an incredible story - your story. …
$239,674
