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Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Orihuela, Spain

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penthouses
75
1 BHK
21
2 BHK
432
3 BHK
227
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3 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Floor 1/3
Key ready modern middle floor apartment with terrace and community pool located located next…
$397,621
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 172 m²
Floor 1
Exclusive high end luxury penthouse with private pool and large roof top terrace on a golf c…
$1,10M
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
2-Bedroom Apartments with Sea Views in Orihuela Costa Welcome to these stunning apartment…
$353,231
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