Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Orihuela
  5. Apartments

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Orihuela, Spain

penthouses
64
1 BHK
10
2 BHK
258
3 BHK
176
4 BHK
8
Apartment To archive
Clear all
7 properties total found
Penthouse 5 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Orihuela, Spain
Penthouse 5 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 173 m²
Floor 3/4
South-Facing Orihuela Apartments in a Wooded Area with Stunning View of Costa Blanca New Spa…
€1,50M
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Orihuela, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Floor 1/4
South-Facing Orihuela Apartments in a Wooded Area with Stunning View of Costa Blanca New Spa…
€584,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Orihuela, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
Number of floors 4
South-Facing Orihuela Apartments in a Wooded Area with Stunning View of Costa Blanca New Spa…
€459,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Orihuela, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Number of floors 4
South-Facing Orihuela Apartments in a Wooded Area with Stunning View of Costa Blanca New Spa…
€399,000
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Orihuela, Spain
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Floor 2/4
Location: Oriuela Costa / Playa Flamenca  Cost: from 340.000 € Date of delivery of the fac…
€382,000
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Orihuela, Spain
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
Floor 1/4
Location: Oriuela Costa / Playa Flamenca  Cost: from 340.000 € Date of delivery of the…
€400,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with terrace in Orihuela, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with terrace
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
It is a geat oportunity to get a large flat at a really good price with 3 bedrooms in the he…
€92,500
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir