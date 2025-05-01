Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments near golf course for sale in Orihuela, Spain

3 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Apartments in Villamartin, Orihuela Costa, Alicante 3 blocks of 24 apartments with very larg…
$285,699
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 101 m2.Terrace: 29 m2.Energy efficiency class: in process.Orien…
$206,601
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 65 m2.Terrace: 29 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, parking…
$205,018
3 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 124 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, сovered garage, parki…
$327,750
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 98 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, сovered garage, parkin…
$229,967
3 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 128 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, сovered garage, parki…
$355,798
3 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 133 m2.Garden: 27 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, сovered…
$290,973
3 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Beautiful 2 and 3 bedroom apartments with terraces and magnificent views in Orihuela Costa, …
$387,586
3 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 123 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, сovered garage, parki…
$344,951
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 64 m2.Terrace: 14 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, parking…
$182,238
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 162 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 162 m2.Solarium: 65 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, сover…
$342,893
3 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Beautiful single Apartments It is the luxury residence. The house has private garage and is …
$231,847
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 101 m2.Terrace: 52 m2.Energy efficiency class: in process.Orien…
$203,356
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Apartments in Dehesa de Campoamor, Costa Blanca A residential consisting of 30 homes with 2 …
$201,734
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 103 m2.Garden: 26 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, сovered…
$232,137
3 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
The apartments are located in a privileged location with sea views, in one of the highest ar…
$429,575
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
Homes with 2 or 3 bedrooms with large fitted wardrobes and 2 bathrooms with white lacquered …
$216,833
3 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 128 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, сovered garage, parki…
$381,834
3 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 82 m2.Terrace: 35 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, parking…
$258,522
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 161 m²
2 bedrooms, 1 bathroomArea: 161 m2.Solarium: 65 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, сovere…
$275,829
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
2 bedrooms, 1 bathroomArea: 95 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, сovered garage, parking…
$223,908
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Apartments in Playa Flamenca, 350m from the Zenia Boulevard Shopping Center. Homes by the s…
$366,054
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Luxury apartments in Dehesa del Campoamor, Alicante Avant-garde, exceptional qualities, care…
$419,824
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 101 m2.Energy efficiency class: in process.Orientation - west.N…
$206,103
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 158 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 162 m2.Solarium: 63 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, сover…
$347,120
3 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
Modern style complex with 2/3 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartments with huge terraces and fabulous…
$301,456
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 162 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 162 m2.Solarium: 65 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, сover…
$296,381
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 162 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 104 m2.Garden: 18 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, сovered…
$303,953
3 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Penthouses in Orihuela Costa, Alicante, Costa Blanca A residential complex distributed in bl…
$596,151
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 101 m2.Energy efficiency class: in process.Orientation - west.N…
$212,010
