Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Orihuela
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garden

Apartments with garden for sale in Orihuela, Spain

penthouses
76
1 BHK
17
2 BHK
440
3 BHK
272
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
49 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 65 m2.Terrace: 29 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, parking…
$205,018
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 63 m2.Terrace: 14 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, parking…
$183,886
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Beautiful 2 and 3 bedroom apartments with terraces and magnificent views in Orihuela Costa, …
$387,586
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 64 m2.Terrace: 14 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, parking…
$182,238
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Semi new luxurious apartment in the residential La Recoleta , near the beach in Punta Prima …
$306,043
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Apartments in Playa Flamenca, 350m from the Zenia Boulevard Shopping Center. Homes by the s…
$366,054
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 81 m2.Terrace: 15 m2.Energy efficiency class: D.New Build.There…
$265,764
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
$138,712
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
New-build apartments in Playa Flamenca, Orihuela Costa In a strategic location near the beac…
$382,203
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 66 m2.Terrace: 29 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, parking…
$208,765
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 64 m2.Terrace: 29 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, parking…
$205,018
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
Apartments with 2 bedrooms Palapa Golf consists of 44 apartments with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathr…
$275,937
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Top floor apartment with private roof terrace, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, open kitchen and lar…
$424,865
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 221 m2.Terrace: 101 m2.Energy efficiency class: C.New Build.The…
$303,730
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 92 m2.Terrace: 21 m2.Energy efficiency class: C.New Build.There…
$201,764
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Panorama Park is an exclusive residential area in the Punta Prima area. The complex is fully…
$218,545
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Enjoy the Costa Blanca with all the comforts and facilities with the aroma of the Mediterran…
$365,946
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 66 m2.Terrace: 26 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, parking…
$203,933
Leave a request
5 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
5 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 241 m²
Frontline Golf Club Villa in Las Colinas The villa is south facing and frontline golf in …
$2,18M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 64 m2.Terrace: 14 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, parking…
$182,238
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 251 m²
This elegant south facing villa is distributed over three floors: basement, ground floor and…
$2,12M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
The Residencial is located next to the Real Club de Golf Campoamor, in Orihuela Costa. The r…
$196,993
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 133 m²
$602,405
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 64 m2.Terrace: 14 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, parking…
$182,238
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Luxurious 2 bedroom apartment in Punta Prima close to the sea. It has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathr…
$269,157
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 64 m2.Terrace: 14 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, parking…
$183,323
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 64 m2.Terrace: 14 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, parking…
$182,238
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 141 m²
It is located in the quiet area of Punta Prima just 300 meters from the nearest beach and cl…
$253,008
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 8/8
These stylish apartments are located in Dehesa de Campoamor, a prestigious coastal area of A…
$451,485
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 66 m2.Terrace: 29 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, parking…
$209,357
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go