Apartments with garage for sale in Orihuela, Spain

131 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 101 m2.Terrace: 29 m2.Energy efficiency class: in process.Orien…
$206,601
3 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 124 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, сovered garage, parki…
$327,750
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 98 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, сovered garage, parkin…
$229,967
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 64 m2.Terrace: 29 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, parking…
$204,438
3 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 128 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, сovered garage, parki…
$355,798
3 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 133 m2.Garden: 27 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, сovered…
$290,973
3 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 123 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, сovered garage, parki…
$344,951
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 162 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 162 m2.Solarium: 65 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, сover…
$342,893
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 101 m2.Terrace: 52 m2.Energy efficiency class: in process.Orien…
$203,356
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 103 m2.Garden: 26 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, сovered…
$232,137
3 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 128 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, сovered garage, parki…
$381,834
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 161 m²
2 bedrooms, 1 bathroomArea: 161 m2.Solarium: 65 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, сovere…
$275,829
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
2 bedrooms, 1 bathroomArea: 95 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, сovered garage, parking…
$223,908
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Luxury apartments in Dehesa del Campoamor, Alicante Avant-garde, exceptional qualities, care…
$419,824
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 101 m2.Energy efficiency class: in process.Orientation - west.N…
$206,103
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 158 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 162 m2.Solarium: 63 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, сover…
$347,120
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 162 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 162 m2.Solarium: 65 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, сover…
$296,381
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 162 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 104 m2.Garden: 18 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, сovered…
$303,953
3 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Penthouses in Orihuela Costa, Alicante, Costa Blanca A residential complex distributed in bl…
$596,151
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 101 m2.Energy efficiency class: in process.Orientation - west.N…
$212,010
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 158 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 162 m2.Solarium: 63 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, сover…
$367,730
3 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 195 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 194 m2.Solarium: 68 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, сover…
$358,037
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
2 bedrooms, 1 bathroomArea: 93 m2.Energy efficiency class: in process.Orientation - west.New…
$196,866
3 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 118 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, сovered garage, parki…
$354,713
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 101 m2.Terrace: 29 m2.Energy efficiency class: in process.Orien…
$204,438
3 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 128 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, сovered garage, parki…
$286,374
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 161 m²
2 bedrooms, 1 bathroomArea: 161 m2.Solarium: 65 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, сovere…
$276,911
5 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
5 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 860 m²
Luxury detached villa in Villamartin . Large traditional Mediterranean style mansion with 5 …
$3,33M
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 162 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 162 m2.Solarium: 65 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, сover…
$296,381
2 bedroom apartment in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
Apartments in Dehesa de Campoamor, Costa Blanca, Alicante Houses on the ground floor with a …
$231,176
