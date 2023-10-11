Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Oliva, Spain

apartments
7
7 properties total found
3 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with public pool in Oliva, Spain
3 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with public pool
Oliva, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Apartments in Oliva Nova Golf, Oliva, Valencia A residential complex located just 200 meters…
€1,10M
2 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with public pool in Oliva, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with public pool
Oliva, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Apartments in Oliva Nova Golf, Oliva, Valencia A residential complex located just 200 meters…
€380,275
3 room apartment with terrace, with garage, with by the sea in Oliva, Spain
3 room apartment with terrace, with garage, with by the sea
Oliva, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Apartments in Oliva Nova Golf, Costa Blanca Much more than a house by the sea. Two or three …
€341,220
2 room apartment with garage, with by the sea, with Lift in Oliva, Spain
2 room apartment with garage, with by the sea, with Lift
Oliva, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Exclusive residential in Oliva Nova Golf, Valencia A home where you can enjoy an infinity of…
€715,000
2 room apartment with garage, with by the sea, with Lift in Oliva, Spain
2 room apartment with garage, with by the sea, with Lift
Oliva, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
Exclusive residential in Oliva Nova Golf, Valencia A home where you can enjoy an infinity of…
€362,725
4 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with public pool in Oliva, Spain
4 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with public pool
Oliva, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 280 m²
Apartments in Oliva, Valencia, Costa Blanca A residential where you will have EVERYTHING. Th…
€2,00M
2 room apartment with by the sea in Oliva, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Oliva, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
€298,000
