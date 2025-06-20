Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Apartments for sale in Oliva, Spain

4 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Oliva, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Oliva, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Apartments in Oliva Nova Golf, Costa Blanca Much more than a house by the sea. Two or three …
$382,640
4 bedroom apartment in Oliva, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Oliva, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 280 m²
Apartments in Oliva, Valencia, Costa Blanca A residential where you will have EVERYTHING. Th…
$2,18M
2 bedroom apartment in Oliva, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Oliva, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Apartments in Oliva Nova Golf, Oliva, Valencia A residential complex located just 200 meters…
$414,672
3 bedroom apartment in Oliva, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Oliva, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Apartments in Oliva Nova Golf, Oliva, Valencia A residential complex located just 200 meters…
$1,20M
