Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Novelda
  5. Apartments

Pool Apartments for sale in Novelda, Spain

4 BHK
3
Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
2 room apartment with swimming pool in Novelda, Spain
2 room apartment with swimming pool
Novelda, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 88 m²
€335,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir