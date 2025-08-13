Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Nororma
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for Sale in in Nororma, Spain

Archidona
3
House Delete
Clear all
6 properties total found
5 bedroom house in Villanueva del Trabuco, Spain
5 bedroom house
Villanueva del Trabuco, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 362 m²
Located just 5 minutes from Villanueva del Trabuco, this spacious estate offers the perfect …
$408,084
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
8 bedroom House in Archidona, Spain
8 bedroom House
Archidona, Spain
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 510 m²
Magnificent house (small palace) in Archidona's prime location, near Plaza Ochavada, the med…
$418,577
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
8 bedroom House in Archidona, Spain
8 bedroom House
Archidona, Spain
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 510 m²
Magnificent house (small palace) in Archidona's prime location, near Plaza Ochavada, the med…
$418,577
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
TekceTekce
5 bedroom house in Villanueva del Trabuco, Spain
5 bedroom house
Villanueva del Trabuco, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 362 m²
Located just 5 minutes from Villanueva del Trabuco, this spacious estate offers the perfect …
$408,084
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
5 bedroom house in Villanueva del Trabuco, Spain
5 bedroom house
Villanueva del Trabuco, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 362 m²
Located just 5 minutes from Villanueva del Trabuco, this spacious estate offers the perfect …
$408,084
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
8 bedroom House in Archidona, Spain
8 bedroom House
Archidona, Spain
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 510 m²
Magnificent house (small palace) in Archidona's prime location, near Plaza Ochavada, the med…
$418,577
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English

Properties features in Nororma, Spain

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go