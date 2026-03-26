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Villas with Private Pool in Noroeste, Spain

Calasparra
31
Moratalla
4
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3 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Caravaca de la Cruz, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Caravaca de la Cruz, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 153 m²
Huge stunning villa with a terrace, private pool, and garden surrounded by nature Deliver…
$401,591
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Caravaca de la Cruz, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Caravaca de la Cruz, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Signature villa with rustic traditional architecture design, private pool and expasive yard …
$331,069
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Calasparra, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Calasparra, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 136 m²
Modern single level villa with a huge private garden and swimming pool located on a generous…
$468,109
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
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Properties features in Noroeste, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
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Luxury
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