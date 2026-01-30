Apartment in a new building Beautiful middle floor apartment with terrace and community pool located close to the beach

Beautiful middle floor apartment with terrace and community pool located close to the beach

Delivery date: October 2025

Our agency is delighted to show you this new apartment project located on the west side of Estepona. It is a new residential development surrounded by beautiful beaches and a large number of golf courses. This residential project consist of 41 apartments of 1, 2, and 3 bedrooms, distributed in two low-rise buildings: ground floor, first floor, and second floor within a gated complex. There are also penthouses available. Thanks to its south orientation, all the homes enjoy natural light. It also has magnificent terraces. This development is a combination of comfort and design. Within the development there are landscaped gardens, a communal outdoor swimming pool, a gymnasium and a multi-purpose room available to residents. This location is a perfect place for golf lovers, as close to the complex are two of the most prestigious golf courses in the area: Azata Golf and Valle Romano. It is also close to bilingual schools and health centers. On the other hand, it is worth mentioning the proximity to wonderful marinas such as the Cabopino Marina, Marbella and Puerto Banus, just 5 minutes drive from the center of Estepona.

OUR ALL INCLUSIVE SERVICE OFFER



flights and hotel accommodation in a luxury 5-star spa hotel *

shuttle service from airport to hotel and to the properties

national bank account and phone number

application of national tax number

rental licence for your new property

water and electricity registration

house insurance and alarm system offer

lawyer and tax consultant intermediation

interior design and rental management offer

opening of a Dubai company (0-9% tax) *