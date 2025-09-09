  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Orihuela
  4. Apartment in a new building Sea View Flats in Dehesa de Campoamor Alicante

Apartment in a new building Sea View Flats in Dehesa de Campoamor Alicante

Orihuela, Spain
from
$467,360
;
50
Leave a request
ID: 27871
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 09/09/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Valencian Community
  • Region
    el Baix Segura La Vega Baja
  • Town
    Orihuela

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    8

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool

About the complex

2, 3-Bedroom Sea View Flats in Dehesa de Campoamor Costa Blanca

Nestled in the elevated part of Dehesa de Campoamor, in close proximity to the marina and the renowned beaches of Cala de Campoamor and Platja de La Glea, this residential complex presents a charming Mediterranean escape with kilometers of pristine sandy shores and crystalline waters. Furthermore, the region's allure extends to golf enthusiasts, as it boasts one of the finest and most prestigious golf clubs in the entire Mediterranean, with year-round opportunities for golfing.

This seaside haven is embraced by lush greenery and finds itself adjacent to a nature reserve of significant ecological importance. The nearby coastal towns of Torrevieja, Orihuela, Alicante, and Cartagena provide a wealth of services and leisure activities, enriching the experience for residents and visitors alike. Conveniently, the Alicante and Murcia airports are just a 35 to 50-minute drive away, and the Dehesa de Campoamor bus station connects the complex to all major towns in the region.

Enveloped by picturesque green spaces, this complex offers the perfect setting for leisurely strolls and sports activities. Its grand facade and expansive gardens create a captivating ambiance within the premises. The flats for sale in Alicante, each feature spacious terraces with breathtaking sea views. Additionally, the communal areas offer gardens, an outdoor swimming pool, and a sizable indoor heated pool for year-round enjoyment.

Prospective residents have the freedom to choose the accommodation that best suits their preferences, ranging from 2 or 3-bedroom flats to penthouses and ground-floor units with private gardens. All of these living spaces come equipped with generous terraces, modern-style kitchens featuring ample storage units, and high-quality household appliances.


ALC-00238

Location on the map

Orihuela, Spain
Education
Healthcare

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Edenia l
Denia, Spain
from
$266,049
Residential complex BREEZE, smell the scents of the Mediterranean
Finestrat, Spain
from
$260,822
Residential complex Eagle Tower by TM
Benidorm, Spain
from
$435,197
Residential complex SeaView 6
Finestrat, Spain
from
$518,032
Apartment building Apartments with a Pool Near the Sea in El Verger Alicante
el Verger, Spain
from
$542,702
You are viewing
Apartment in a new building Sea View Flats in Dehesa de Campoamor Alicante
Orihuela, Spain
from
$467,360
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Apartment building Energy-Efficient Homes with Golf Views in Mijas
Apartment building Energy-Efficient Homes with Golf Views in Mijas
Apartment building Energy-Efficient Homes with Golf Views in Mijas
Apartment building Energy-Efficient Homes with Golf Views in Mijas
Apartment building Energy-Efficient Homes with Golf Views in Mijas
Show all Apartment building Energy-Efficient Homes with Golf Views in Mijas
Apartment building Energy-Efficient Homes with Golf Views in Mijas
Mijas, Spain
from
$453,233
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 5
Golf Views Homes with Energy Efficiency Rating "A" in a Privilege Area of Mijas This new development is located in Mijas, one of the most sought-after municipalities on the Costa del Sol. The region offers a diverse mix of traditional Spanish culture, modern amenities, and proximity to beach…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex Talasa Caelus
Residential complex Talasa Caelus
Residential complex Talasa Caelus
Residential complex Talasa Caelus
Residential complex Talasa Caelus
Show all Residential complex Talasa Caelus
Residential complex Talasa Caelus
Denia, Spain
from
$287,860
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Area 52–112 m²
7 real estate properties 7
Caelus is the first project in the Talasa Utopian Village complex, which initially includes 51 apartments with one, two and three bedrooms. The Talasa Caelus buildings are designed as compact and efficient volumes, ensuring the optimum temperature in your home in both winter and summer. The …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
52.0
287,244
Apartment 2 rooms
79.0 – 80.0
341,396 – 456,765
Apartment 3 rooms
98.0 – 99.0
416,739 – 559,183
Townhouse
93.0 – 112.0
459,119 – 510,917
Agency
EspanaTour
Leave a request
Residential complex Duly Lo Marabu Villas
Residential complex Duly Lo Marabu Villas
Residential complex Duly Lo Marabu Villas
Residential complex Duly Lo Marabu Villas
Residential complex Duly Lo Marabu Villas
Show all Residential complex Duly Lo Marabu Villas
Residential complex Duly Lo Marabu Villas
Rojales, Spain
from
$495,320
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Area 107–123 m²
3 real estate properties 3
The residential complex has a common swimming pool with green spaces, a spa area (gym, sauna, jacuzzi), a children's area. Within walking distance there is a developed infrastructure: shops, a shopping center, a medical center, pharmacies, administrative offices, banks, a school, recreatio…
Agency
EspanaTour
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Spain
How to Open a Bank Account in Spain: Peculiarities of the Procedure for Residents and Non-Residents
09.09.2025
How to Open a Bank Account in Spain: Peculiarities of the Procedure for Residents and Non-Residents
TIE in Spain: Complete Guide to the Foreigner Identity Card
03.09.2025
TIE in Spain: Complete Guide to the Foreigner Identity Card
Real Estate Taxes in Spain: A Complete Guide for Buyers, Owners, and Sellers
22.08.2025
Real Estate Taxes in Spain: A Complete Guide for Buyers, Owners, and Sellers
Top 5 Countries for Obtaining a Retirement Residence Permit
05.08.2025
Top 5 Countries for Obtaining a Retirement Residence Permit
The New Era of Investment and Residency in Spain: An Expert's Insight into High American Demand
29.07.2025
The New Era of Investment and Residency in Spain: An Expert's Insight into High American Demand
An Outstanding Start to the Year. Results of the First Quarter of 2025 in the Spanish Residential Real Estate Market
11.07.2025
An Outstanding Start to the Year. Results of the First Quarter of 2025 in the Spanish Residential Real Estate Market
Where to Live in Madrid: Budget-Friendly, Safe (and Not So Safe) Neighborhoods
09.07.2025
Where to Live in Madrid: Budget-Friendly, Safe (and Not So Safe) Neighborhoods
Property Roadshow: a Place to Live — INFINITUM
10.04.2025
Property Roadshow: a Place to Live — INFINITUM
Show all publications