  Nature-Inspired Homes in Prime Location in Barcelona

Apartment in a new building Nature-Inspired Homes in Prime Location in Barcelona

Montcada i Reixac, Spain
$362,586
ID: 27704
Last update: 09/09/2025

Location

  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Catalonia
  • Region
    Valles Occidental
  • Town
    Montcada i Reixac

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Elevator

About the complex

Homes Close to Nature and Amenities in Montcada i Reixac Barcelona

Montcada Residencial offers modern, spacious homes just 5 km from central Barcelona, combining peaceful natural surroundings with excellent connectivity.

The homes for sale in Barcelona provide convenient access to daily services such as supermarkets, pharmacies, schools, and sports facilities. The project is just 300m from the Montcada-Ripollet train station, providing direct rail access to Barcelona. Main highways like the AP-7, C-17, and C-58 are within 2km, making travel by car quick and easy.

These homes are situated in a complex with a communal pool, parking garage, garden, and solarium. Built by a trusted developer, the project ensures high-quality construction, energy efficiency, and long-term value in a fast-growing area.

There are 2, 3, and 4-bedroom apartment options designed with natural light and comfort in mind. Each unit features built-in wardrobes, air conditioning, gas heating supported by solar panels, and a fully equipped kitchen with Balay-brand appliances. Layouts include open or closed kitchens, a dedicated laundry area, and expansive terraces or balconies. Bathrooms are finished with quality materials and come with either a shower or bathtub. Some layouts include an en-suite bathroom. With such rich amenities and fully equipped interiors, these homes are ideal for families and smart investors.


Montcada i Reixac, Spain
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Finance
Leisure

Apartment in a new building Nature-Inspired Homes in Prime Location in Barcelona
Montcada i Reixac, Spain
$362,586
