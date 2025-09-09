  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Orihuela
  4. Villa Stunning 4-Bedroom Villa with Pool and Solarium in Orihuela

Villa Stunning 4-Bedroom Villa with Pool and Solarium in Orihuela

Orihuela, Spain
$1,59M
ID: 27677
Last update: 09/09/2025

Location

  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Valencian Community
  • Region
    el Baix Segura La Vega Baja
  • Town
    Orihuela

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    2020

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool

About the complex

Modern 4-Bedroom Villa with Pool and Jacuzzi in Orihuela Costa

Located in one of the most sought-after areas of the Costa Blanca, this elegant villa offers a luxurious lifestyle in Orihuela Costa. The region is known for its Mediterranean charm, vibrant international community, and exceptional proximity to beaches, golf resorts, and shopping centers.

The villa for sale in Orihuela, Alicante is easily accessible from daily services and amenities. The nearest supermarket is just 0.7 km, a pharmacy at 1.1 km, restaurants and cafes within 1.3 km, and the nearest school is 1.8 km away. Playa Flamenca beach lies just 2.5 km away, while Zenia Boulevard Shopping Center is 3.2 km away. Villamartín Golf is 4.5 km and Las Colinas Golf & Country Club is 8.7 km away. The coastal town of Torrevieja is 10.4 km to the north, and Murcia International Airport is 51 km away, with Alicante Airport at 53.6 km, offering easy access to major destinations.

Set within a quiet and well-maintained residential neighborhood, this villa for sale in Orihuela, Alicante, enjoys privacy and tranquility while being close to vibrant community life. The plot covers 676 m² and features lush landscaped gardens, a beach-style swimming pool with an integrated jacuzzi, a sunbathing area, and a dedicated chill-out zone ideal for outdoor entertaining.

Inside, the villa is designed for comfort and style, offering 227 m² of interior space. It features an open-plan living and dining area with high ceilings and large windows, ensuring natural light throughout. The fully equipped modern kitchen flows seamlessly into the main living area, ideal for both everyday living and entertaining. There are four spacious bedrooms, each with built-in wardrobes or a walk-in closet, and five luxurious bathrooms finished with premium materials. The property also includes a solarium with panoramic views and a closed garage providing secure parking.


ALC-01099

Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
