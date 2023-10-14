Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Nerja
  5. Townhouses

Seaview Townhouses for Sale in Nerja, Spain

Townhouse To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Nerja, Spain
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Nerja, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 149 m²
Floor 4/4
2 or 3-Bedroom Houses with Great Private Gardens and Solarium in Nerja Nerja is an emblemati…
€619,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Nerja, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Nerja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 139 m²
Floor 4/4
2 or 3-Bedroom Houses with Great Private Gardens and Solarium in Nerja Nerja is an emblemati…
€499,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir