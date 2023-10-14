Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Nerja, Spain

Show property on map Show properties list
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Nerja, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Nerja, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 316 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxurious Detached Properties in a Prime Location in Nerja Malaga Explore our properties fo…
€1,20M
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Nerja, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Nerja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 67 m²
Number of floors 4
Sea View Properties with a Wonderful Communal Terrace in Nerja The chic properties are situa…
€325,000
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Nerja, Spain
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Nerja, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 149 m²
Floor 4/4
2 or 3-Bedroom Houses with Great Private Gardens and Solarium in Nerja Nerja is an emblemati…
€619,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Nerja, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Nerja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 139 m²
Floor 4/4
2 or 3-Bedroom Houses with Great Private Gardens and Solarium in Nerja Nerja is an emblemati…
€499,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Nerja, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Nerja, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 187 m²
Floor 4/4
Modern Villa with 4 Bedrooms and a Private Swimming Pool Nerja is an amazing location to enj…
€750,000
